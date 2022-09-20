Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

