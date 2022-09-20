Startcoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (START)

Startcoin (START) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $17,182.32 and approximately $32.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well.StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution.StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

