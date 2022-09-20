STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

