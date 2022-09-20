Step Hero Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $24,440.36 and approximately $38,821.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.