StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.96. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

