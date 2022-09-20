StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

