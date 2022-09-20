StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $61,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $48,041.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $62,033 and sold 37,354 shares valued at $269,401. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

