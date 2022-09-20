StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 10.1 %

SAL opened at $24.56 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

