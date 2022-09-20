StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Price Performance
TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13.
About TCF Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.