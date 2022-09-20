StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

