StockNews.com Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SR opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

