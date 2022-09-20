Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.