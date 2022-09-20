Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $198.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

