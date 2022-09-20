Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 267 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

