Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.20. 105,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.73 and its 200 day moving average is $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.