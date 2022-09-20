Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.50. 29,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.