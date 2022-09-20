Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 14,517 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 369,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

