Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,666 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.39. 42,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,289. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

