Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.23. 360,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,886,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $361.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

