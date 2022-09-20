Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $111.20. 21,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,423. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

