Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 18,043 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 210,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,902. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

