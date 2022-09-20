Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Shares Up 0.3%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.19 and last traded at C$18.10. 143,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 510,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.