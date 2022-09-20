Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 184,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

