Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and $1.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,616,058 coins and its circulating supply is 367,941,692 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.