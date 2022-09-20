Susquehanna Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.