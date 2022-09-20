Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 475

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from CHF 485 to CHF 475 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $490.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

