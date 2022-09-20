Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.97

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 40755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

