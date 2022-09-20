Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

