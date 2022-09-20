Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($132.65) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.46 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €99.28 ($101.31). The stock had a trading volume of 226,237 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.12. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

