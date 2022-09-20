Synapse Network (SNP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,876.00

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Synapse Network
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synapse Network
Receive News & Updates for Synapse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.