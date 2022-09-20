Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after acquiring an additional 219,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

