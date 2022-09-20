Synthetix (SNX) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00012987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $590.20 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Synthetix Profile
SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
