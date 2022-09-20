Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

SYNT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.47 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 529 ($6.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.81. The firm has a market cap of £783.26 million and a P/E ratio of 871.05.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Lily Liu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

