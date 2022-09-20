TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $9.31 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

