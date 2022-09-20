Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.82. 81,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.