Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.32

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 2487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.