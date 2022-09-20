Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 15.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

