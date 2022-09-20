Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.97 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $235.97 million and approximately $270,270.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00006690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,480,325 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

