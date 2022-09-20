Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $409.27 million and $129,652.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,660.15 or 0.08712335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.