Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

