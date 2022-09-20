Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 3.1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 1,578,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,369,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 893.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,294,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,068 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter valued at $12,562,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,169.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,172,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,336 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,876,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 739,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 175,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

