The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 2%

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.90). 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.92).

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 392.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.