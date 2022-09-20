The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€241.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €188.85 ($192.70) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of €188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €186.07.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

