The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey Buys 2,800 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 2,800 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $24,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,740.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

