The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The North American Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of The North American Income Trust stock remained flat at GBX 304 ($3.67) during trading on Tuesday. 87,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of £426.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.61. The North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 256.30 ($3.10) and a one year high of GBX 322 ($3.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.64.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
