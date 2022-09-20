The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,260 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 7.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $158,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.53%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
