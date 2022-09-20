The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Raised by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $159.34. 57,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

