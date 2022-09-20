Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

TMO traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.31. 41,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.