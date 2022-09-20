TL Private Wealth Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TL Private Wealth lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.59. 33,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.