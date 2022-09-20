TL Private Wealth Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

